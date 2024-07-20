Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE ALK opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $54.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

