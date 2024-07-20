Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.500-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alaska Air Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.50-4.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.82.

NYSE ALK opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

