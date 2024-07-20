Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. Alaska Air Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-4.500 EPS.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $54.66.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.82.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

