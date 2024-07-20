Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock opened at $125.21 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 117.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.