Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,618,000 after buying an additional 881,710 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,398,000 after purchasing an additional 819,019 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,986,000 after purchasing an additional 983,842 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

NYSE:BABA opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $191.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

