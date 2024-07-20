Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALIM. HC Wainwright lowered Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $291.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.28. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 53.49% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIM. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the second quarter worth $690,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth about $915,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 61.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 396,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth $83,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

