Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Down 8.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.5% on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $39.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Allegiant Travel traded as low as $46.30 and last traded at $47.56. 657,573 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 332,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALGT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,187,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 620,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,233,000 after purchasing an additional 82,813 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 369.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $863.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.02.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

