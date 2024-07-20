AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 248,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 188,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter.

JULW stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $146.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.45.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

