Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 273 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lear by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Lear by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lear by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEA

Lear Price Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $118.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.80 and its 200-day moving average is $130.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.