Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 2,303 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,114,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,045,000 after purchasing an additional 147,827 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 679,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,716,000 after buying an additional 38,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $55,893,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $981,243.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,384.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $981,243.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,384.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,898 shares of company stock worth $14,957,242 in the last ninety days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $114.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.35. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $121.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The company had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

