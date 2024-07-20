Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 144.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 816.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 33,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHIN opened at $44.87 on Friday. PHINIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $47.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.47.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.00 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

In other PHINIA news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,470.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

