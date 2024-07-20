Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 38,836 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,836 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Playtika by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,500,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after buying an additional 2,896,619 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Playtika by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,596 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 338,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 118,606 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 362.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 225,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 176,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Playtika by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 219,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTK shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Macquarie cut shares of Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Insider Transactions at Playtika

In other Playtika news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $586,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Playtika Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $7.85 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Playtika’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Playtika Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

