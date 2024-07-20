Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO opened at $128.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $178.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,730.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

