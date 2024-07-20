Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $178.73 and last traded at $178.53, with a volume of 593708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.06.

Allstate Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 55.9% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.7% in the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 13.4% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Allstate by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

