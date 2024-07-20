Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $199.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $199.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.06.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $174.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.55. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48. Allstate has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $179.93.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

