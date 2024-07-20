Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $36.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a sell rating on the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor traded as high as $47.45 and last traded at $46.43, with a volume of 102670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $38,278.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,704.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -126.62 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.