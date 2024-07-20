Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Trading Down 12.5%

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 328,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 871,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).
Alpha Growth Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 13.27. The company has a market cap of £7.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.53.
About Alpha Growth
Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. It is also involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
