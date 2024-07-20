Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.38.
Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on GOOG
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 15,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of GOOG stock opened at $179.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.51. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $118.68 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.