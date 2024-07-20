Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Nvwm LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.7% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 146.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 451,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.7% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $8,752,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $290.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $177.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.