Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 146.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 451,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 20.7% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $8,752,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.0 %

Alphabet stock opened at $177.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.08.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

