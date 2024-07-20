Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.38), Yahoo Finance reports. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Alpine Income Property Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.640 EPS.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PINE opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $229.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINE. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,959 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $119,146.23. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 190,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,707.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $326,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

