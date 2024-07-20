Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.38), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Alpine Income Property Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.640 EPS.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE PINE opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.55 million, a P/E ratio of -421.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PINE shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jonestrading dropped their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Income Property Trust

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 6,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $98,364.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 202,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,740.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $326,747. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

