Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

