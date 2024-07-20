Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Shares Down 1.3%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$9.19 and last traded at C$9.19. Approximately 9,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 12,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.31.

Separately, Ventum Financial increased their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$282.96 million, a P/E ratio of -153.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 102.67, a current ratio of 209.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.55.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative net margin of 227.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of C$1.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. will post 0.0482034 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

