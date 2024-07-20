Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.2% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $183.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.59 and a 200 day moving average of $177.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

