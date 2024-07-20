Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.7% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $183.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

