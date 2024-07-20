Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 61.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $183.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.82.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

