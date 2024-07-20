Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,022,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,322,000 after acquiring an additional 139,767 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 38,018 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1,276.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after purchasing an additional 373,915 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $130,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,128.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $130,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,128.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,137,787. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $56.74 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $84.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.90.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

