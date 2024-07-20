American Capital Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

American Capital Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 43,396 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,258,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 182.0% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,351,311 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $568,524,000 after purchasing an additional 872,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 29.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $437.11 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $439.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

