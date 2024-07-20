American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Express updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.300-13.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $13.30-13.80 EPS.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $242.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $253.73. The firm has a market cap of $174.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.65.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

