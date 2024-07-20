American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of American Software worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of American Software by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 526.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in American Software by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Insider Activity at American Software

In related news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $42,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,595.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $42,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Miller, Jr. bought 3,718 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $34,019.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Software Stock Down 1.0 %

AMSWA opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.71. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Equities analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.42%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

Further Reading

