Americas Silver’s (USAS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $0.70 price objective on the stock.

USAS opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.44.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 45.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americas Silver will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Americas Silver by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,179,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 880,213 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

