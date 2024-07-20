Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.