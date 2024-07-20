Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $337.01

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $337.01 and last traded at $335.54, with a volume of 260219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $335.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

Amgen Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.26. The company has a market cap of $177.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,461,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Amgen by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

