AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 272.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $5,361,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,578,000 after purchasing an additional 828,390 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 241,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $57.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $112.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMN. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.57.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

