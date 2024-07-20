Analysts Offer Predictions for Coeur Mining, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.03.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CDE opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.60. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at $523,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 831.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

