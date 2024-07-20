Analysts Offer Predictions for New Gold Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NGD. Cibc World Mkts raised New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.18.

NGD stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.32. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in New Gold by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 812.7% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 91,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 81,267 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

