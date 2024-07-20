Analysts Set Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) PT at $30.33

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.
BBU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.
Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners
Brookfield Business Partners Trading Down 0.1 %
BBU stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24.
Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 3.92%.
Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.
