Analysts Set Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) PT at $30.33

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

BBU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $2,033,000. Partners Value Investments L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 2,941,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 160,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 59,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,891 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

BBU stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

