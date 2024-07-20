Analysts Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Price Target at C$33.19

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Ventum Financial downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$31.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of ERO opened at C$26.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.72 and a 52-week high of C$32.89.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$142.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.98 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.11, for a total value of C$281,053.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,208 shares of company stock valued at $464,151. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

