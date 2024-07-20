Analysts Set Expectations for Lithia Motors, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will earn $8.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.66. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $28.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q3 2024 earnings at $8.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $30.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $10.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $10.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.27 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $12.29 EPS.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of LAD opened at $253.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $231.36 and a 1 year high of $331.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.07.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,981,000 after buying an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $123,976,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,370,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 267,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.