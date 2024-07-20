Analyzing Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) and Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH)

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) and Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Structure Therapeutics and Shuttle Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Structure Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.62 million ($0.77) -48.62 Shuttle Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$6.59 million ($0.46) -1.00

Structure Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Structure Therapeutics has a beta of -3.58, suggesting that its share price is 458% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Structure Therapeutics and Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Structure Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Shuttle Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Structure Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $85.25, suggesting a potential upside of 127.70%. Given Structure Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Structure Therapeutics is more favorable than Shuttle Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Structure Therapeutics and Shuttle Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Structure Therapeutics N/A -30.28% -28.21% Shuttle Pharmaceuticals N/A -151.82% -109.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Structure Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Structure Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity. It is also developing oral small molecule therapeutics targeting other GPCRs for the treatment of pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases, including ANPA-0073, a biased agonist for apelin receptor, a GPCR that has been implicated in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LTSE-2578, an investigational oral small molecule lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor antagonist for the treatment of IPF and PPF. The company was formerly known as ShouTi Inc. Structure Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers . The company is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.