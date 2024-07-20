AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.98

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.98 and last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 36739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

AnaptysBio Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $920.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of -0.25.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.10). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AnaptysBio

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $306,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AnaptysBio news, Director Hollings Renton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $306,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $406,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $484,824. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Stories

