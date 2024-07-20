AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $69.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ANAB. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $33.70 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $306,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $406,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $484,824 over the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 82,648 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth $2,570,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 446,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 75,025 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.