Andrew Eric Asch Sells 1,251 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Eric Asch sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

ECPG stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.83 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 36,371 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 480.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 916,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 401,324 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,457,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

