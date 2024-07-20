Andrew Holden Sells 5,169 Shares of Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Holden sold 5,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.43), for a total transaction of £25,638.24 ($33,248.92).

BYIT stock opened at GBX 487 ($6.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 543.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 552.23. Bytes Technology Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 452.60 ($5.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 665 ($8.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,563.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share. This is a boost from Bytes Technology Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. Bytes Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,736.84%.

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

