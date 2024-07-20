Andrew J. Levinson Sells 3,222 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew J. Levinson sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $119,278.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,216.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bank7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $36.93 on Friday. Bank7 Corp. has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $341.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Bank7 had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank7

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Bank7’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 113,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

