ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the software maker's stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

ANSS opened at $314.54 on Friday. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,329,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,144,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $128,089,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth $115,922,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

