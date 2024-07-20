APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $34.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19. APA has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.26.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that APA will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of APA by 208.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of APA by 75.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

