Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,555,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,003,000 after acquiring an additional 85,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,277,000 after acquiring an additional 677,098 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $56,640,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $47,261,880.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,261,880.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.68. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The firm had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

