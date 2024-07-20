Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading Down 3.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $77.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $37.71 and last traded at $37.97. Approximately 174,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,476,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

